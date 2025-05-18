Four fierce battles light up EPL

The Rewa football team before their clash against Rewa [Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]
The Rewa Football team closed the gap in the Extra Premier League standing after they had to come from behind to beat Tavua 4-2 at Ratu Cakobau Park.
The westerners took a surprise 2-0 lead but the Delta Tigers fought back strongly to earn maximum points in the match to keep them a point behind leaders, Labasa.
The northerners defeated Nasinu 4-2 at Subrail Park yesterday.
The Tavua football team before their clash against Tavua [Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]
In other matches played this afternoon, Suva defeated Navua 2-1, Ba overcame Nadi 2-1 while Lautoka defeated Nadroga 2-0.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LABASA
|9
|7
|2
|0
|25
|8
|+17
|23
|REWA
|9
|7
|1
|1
|29
|9
|+20
|22
|BA
|9
|4
|2
|3
|19
|12
|+7
|14
|NADROGA
|9
|4
|1
|4
|15
|17
|-2
|13
|SUVA
|9
|3
|3
|3
|21
|18
|+3
|12
|NAVUA
|9
|4
|0
|5
|14
|15
|-1
|12
|LAUTOKA
|9
|4
|0
|5
|11
|18
|-7
|12
|NADI
|9
|3
|1
|5
|19
|17
|+2
|10
|NASINU
|9
|2
|2
|5
|14
|30
|-16
|8
|TAVUA
|9
|0
|2
|7
|6
|28
|-22
|2
