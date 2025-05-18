Four fierce battles light up EPL

The Rewa football team before their clash against Rewa [Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

The Rewa Football team closed the gap in the Extra Premier League standing after they had to come from behind to beat Tavua 4-2 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The westerners took a surprise 2-0 lead but the Delta Tigers fought back strongly to earn maximum points in the match to keep them a point behind leaders, Labasa.

The northerners defeated Nasinu 4-2 at Subrail Park yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement



The Tavua football team before their clash against Tavua [Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

In other matches played this afternoon, Suva defeated Navua 2-1, Ba overcame Nadi 2-1 while Lautoka defeated Nadroga 2-0.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LABASA 9 7 2 0 25 8 +17 23 REWA 9 7 1 1 29 9 +20 22 BA 9 4 2 3 19 12 +7 14 NADROGA 9 4 1 4 15 17 -2 13 SUVA 9 3 3 3 21 18 +3 12 NAVUA 9 4 0 5 14 15 -1 12 LAUTOKA 9 4 0 5 11 18 -7 12 NADI 9 3 1 5 19 17 +2 10 NASINU 9 2 2 5 14 30 -16 8 TAVUA 9 0 2 7 6 28 -22 2

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.