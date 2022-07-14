First assignment for Kulas tonight

[File Photo]

Fiji Football Head Coach Flemming Serritslev has a lot of belief for the national women’s football side, the Digicel Kulas.

Serritslev worked alongside women’s Head Coach Lisa Cole for a while, training the players for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup which kicked off last night.

He says seeing the progress of the Kulas in the past couple of months, he has turned into a strong supporter of women’s football.

“I have to admit that some years back, I didn’t believe very much in women’s football but I have been impressed by the speed of the game that you’re aiming to do. I know Kula is a very fast bird and you’re really Kulas.”

Serritslev says now it’s time for the Kulas to prove their worth and chase their World Cup dream.

The Kulas will run out for their first match tonight at 7 against the Solomon Islands at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, last night, Samoa defeated Tonga 2-0.