Fiji's second-half performance “Rubbish”, says Sherman

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

Fiji Bula Boys Head Coach Rob Sherman did not mince his words, labeling his team’s second-half performance as ‘Rubbish’ in their 1-1 draw against New Caledonia.

The team drew in their final Group A match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea yesterday.

Sherman says the team’s second-half performance was below expectations.

“I’m not very happy, I thought in the second half we were rubbish. We were taking far too many touches in midfield; we didn’t turn them around enough. We didn’t deliver any crosses; in fact it was pretty much counter to what we worked on.”

Fiji had taken the lead with Roy Krishna’s stoppage-time penalty just before halftime, entering the break with a 1-0 advantage.

However, New Caledonia equalized in the second half, as Fiji struggled to execute their game plan.

Despite Sherman’s frustration, the Bula Boys have secured a place in the semi-finals, finishing second in Group A behind leaders New Caledonia.

Both teams will now prepare for the next stage of the qualifiers, set to take place in New Zealand in March 2025.

Fiji will need to work hard to improve ahead of the crucial semi-final clash.