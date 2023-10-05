Fiji women’s U20 to compete in World Cup next year

In a momentous occasion for Fijian football, the national Under-20 team is set to make history by participating in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia next year.

This decision comes following a recent FIFA Council meeting that discussed the FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034.

One significant development is the expansion of the participating teams from 16 to 24.

Consequently, two teams from the Oceania region will have the opportunity to compete on the global stage – New Zealand, as the victors of the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship, and Fiji, who secured the runner-up position.

Fiji lost to New Zealand 7-0 in the final in Suva earlier this year.