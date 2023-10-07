Fiji takes fourth place in OFC Nations Cup

In an intense clash at the OFC Nations Cup, Fiji’s Futsal team gave it their all but ultimately secured fourth place after a fierce bout with the Solomon Islands, ending with a score line of 5-3.

Throughout the match, Fiji’s defence faced the relentless blocking skills of Charlie Otaino and Elis Mana from the Solomon Islands.

By halftime, the Jerry Sam-coached side found themselves trailing 2-0.

Article continues after advertisement

The second half witnessed Fiji’s determined comeback, led by Bruce Hughes, who found the net after a powerful shot from Dave Radrigai deflected off an opponent.

Hughes struck again, scoring the team’s second goal just five minutes before the game’s end, rekindling hope for a third-place finish.

However, the Solomon Islands’ Elis Mana had other plans, completing a hat trick with two more goals, extending their lead to 4-2.

The relentless pressure continued, with Marlon Sia stunningly netting the Solomon Islands’ fifth goal.

Despite a late goal from Filipe Baravilala for Fiji, scored with less than a minute left, it wasn’t sufficient to overcome the determined and powerful Solomon Islands team.

Fiji, with their valiant effort, secured fourth place in the tournament.