Fiji launches Inaugural Women's Futsal League

The Rewa and Suva women futsal teams [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The inaugural Digicel Fiji Southern Regional Women Futsal league kicked off yesterday at the Fiji Football Association Futsal court in Vatuwaqa, marking a significant milestone for women’s sports in the country.

The tournament sees five teams in contention including Suva, Rewa, Tailevu Naitasiri, Tailevu Northland, and Nasinu.

Fiji Football Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says they now boast 22 clubs, an increase of 12 teams over the past five years.

“Women’s futsal league, first of its kind in the country, was introduced last year during the extra supermarket futsal IDC. There were concerns from spectators, but now, women’s futsal officially starts for the first time ever.”

Pal expressed anticipation for the expansion of the league to the West and North once their futsal courts are completed.