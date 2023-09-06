Fatigue a challenge for Fiji U23

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Football Under-23 team faced fatigue as a challenge in their OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier semi-final match against the Solomon Islands.

Despite starting strong, head coach Rob Sherman noticed that the players were gradually becoming fatigued during the game.

However, he praises the team for their continuous fighting spirit and expressed extreme pride in their performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Extremely proud, you saw the fatigue level creeping in but they stuck at it and came through so I am really proud of them.”



[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Sherman acknowledges that the Solomon Islands team provided tough competition.



[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Fijian team will now regroup and prepare for their upcoming match against New Zealand in the final on Saturday at 7 pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC 2 Channel.