Draw for Suva and Lautoka

Power Volt Suva and 4R Electric Lautoka played out the first draw of the 2025 FMF Inter District Championship in Ba.

Both sides finished 1-all, with both goals coming in the first half.

A handball inside the Lautoka penalty box saw Suva’s Gagame Feni step up and make no mistake from the spot.

However, Mohammed Shazil Ali silenced the Suva crowd late in the first half with a powerful strike from outside the box that beat experienced goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva.

Merrill Nand could have extended Suva’s lead after the break when he was put through by Feni, but he failed to capitalize with only Lautoka goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini to beat.

The Babs Khan-coached Suva side had three more scoring opportunities they couldn’t finish off.

Ravinesh Karan Singh, Feni, and Nand all failed to find the back of the net when their chances came.

