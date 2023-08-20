Dogalau to lead Fiji Under-23 in Olympic Qualifiers

Ba’s Etonia Dogalau will be leading the Fiji Under-23 football team during their campaign in New Zealand for the Oceania Olympic qualifiers.

Assisting Dogalau in this role will be Jason Rokovucake, the goalkeeper from Tailevu Naitsiri.

Kartik Reddy, the team manager, mentions that the squad has successfully settled in Auckland following their arrival yesterday. Notably, all the players based in New Zealand have also joined the team.

Reddy further highlights the significant support that the team has received.

NZ Fiji Football Inc President Neelesh Ram and various fan clubs have united to provide encouragement and backing.

The team’s initial match is scheduled against New Zealand on August 30th at 3 pm.