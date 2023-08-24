Do or die match for Fiji Beach Soccer

[ Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Fiji Beach Soccer team will know its fate today at the conclusion of its third OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup pool game against Tahiti.

A win today will boost its chances of making the final.

Fiji has a loss and a win so far while Tahiti has two wins in the bag.

Head coach Jerry Sam acknowledges the strength of the opponent given that Tahiti has made the Beach World Cup twice.

Sam emphasizes the importance of playing according to the game plan and remaining alert throughout the match.

Fiji will play Tahiti at 1.45 p.m. today.

You can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.