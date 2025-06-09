Dozens kidnapped in northwest Nigeria after bandits invite them to talks

Source: Reuters

Armed bandits in northwest Nigeria abducted dozens of villagers whom they invited to a meeting about potential peace ​negotiations, authorities and residents said on Monday, highlighting ‌the region’s worsening security.

Police said 39 people were seized on Sunday when they went to a meeting in the forest near Magamin Diddi ​village in the Maradun municipality of northwest Zamfara ​State. Some local residents and officials said the number ⁠could be as high as 50.

According to a Zamfara ​State Police Command statement, the victims were meeting relatives of ​a bandit leader in an attempt to broker peace and ease restrictions on movement imposed on the community.

Zamfara is at the centre of ​a long-running security crisis in which armed groups, locally ​referred to as bandits, carry out mass kidnappings, killings and village raids. ‌The ⁠violence has disrupted farming and displaced thousands.

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Security forces have deployed personnel and intelligence assets to locate the victims, the police statement added.

Several individuals were reported by locals to have been released to ​convey the ​kidnappers’ ransom demands back to ⁠the village.

Bashar Aliyu, a resident of Magamin Diddi, said the armed group was demanding 125 ​million naira ($91,880) for the release of those ​abducted.

In many ⁠communities, residents have resorted to negotiating directly with armed groups to gain access to farmland or secure the release of ⁠abductees, ​a practice authorities have discouraged but ​struggled to prevent.