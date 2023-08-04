Commentating experience for Fijian women

[Source: ABC ID]

Commentating at a world stage is an opportunity that only a few will get and three women from Fiji are relishing their presence at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Former FIFA referee Finau Vulivuli, seasoned commentator Asinate Wainiqolo as well as former national rep and women’s football advocate, Adi Arieta Lewanavanua are among the 10 women undergoing commentary training in Brisbane, Australia.

This was made possible through the WINS program ran by the ABC International Development.

They’re trained under the guidance of renowned ABC sports guru, Peter Longman, calling games including Australia vs Nigeria, Brazil vs France, Nigeria vs Ireland and Korea Republic vs Germany.

37-year-old Lewanavanua says to hone her skills at one of the biggest sporting event is an honor.

She says she will return to Fiji with renewed hope that more women’s voices will be heard in sports events through television and radio broadcast.

Wainiqolo who has called a number of local and international events including the Pacific Games says it has been a humbling experience.

Seeing the enthusiasm from the other nine participants is a breath of fresh air for Wainiqolo as this is something she has not seen throughout her commentary career.

She is confident more Fijian women will enter this space which is considered to be dominated by male.

Vulivuli who was the first ever Fijian to ever officiate at the main World Cup as a referee is now wearing a different hat, transition from the field to the commentary box.

A former player herself, Vulivuli says this is an opportunity she could not miss as the participants are not only breaking barriers but are also paving the way for the many young women and girls in Fiji and around the Pacific.

Vulivuli adds this is a new space for the many women in this program and they won’t be the last lot to do so.

Meanwhile, the FIFA Women’s World cup round 16 will begin tomorrow between Switzerland and Spain at 5 pm.