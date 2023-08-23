Coach proud despite loss

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Fiji Beach Soccer Coach Jerry Sam is proud of his players’ effort despite going down 6-3 to the Solomon Islands in their opening OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup match in Tahiti.

Sam says taking on a team like the Solomons which is a powerhouse in beach football is not easy, but the players showed resilience and determination.

He says this is just the beginning and they will correct their mistakes before their next match.

Article continues after advertisement

“To come back from behind and manage to equalize, we compete in the first period so yeah and I think I’m proud of the boys and the effort they put together as a team.’

Sam believes their first match will build a solid foundation for the team in the remaining matches.

Fiji will face Tonga tomorrow at 11.45 am.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.