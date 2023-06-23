Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg

Ligue 1 - RC Strasbourg v Paris St Germain - Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France - May 27, 2023 RC Strasbourg fans with flares and a banner in the stands [Source: Reuters]

The consortium BlueCo which purchased Chelsea last year has reached an agreement to become shareholders of French club Racing Strasbourg, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The agreement will see BlueCo invest in Strasbourg’s first teams and academy while Marc Keller will remain the club’s president having been at the helm since 2012 when the club was at risk of being liquidated.

Strasbourg have since moved up from the third tier to Ligue 1 where they have played for the last six seasons and also won the French League Cup in 2019. They finished 15th in Ligue 1 last season.