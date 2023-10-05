Blues turn to Prasad

Anginesh Prasad

The Lautoka football team has announced Anginesh Prasad as the interim coach for the upcoming Courts Inter District Championships, commencing next Tuesday in Suva.

Prasad steps in to replace the recently stood down coach, Ronil Kumar.

Additionally, experienced campaigner Afraz Ali has been excluded from the IDC roster.

Prasad brings with him an illustrious coaching background and has previously been associated with the Blues.

He has mentored teams like Suva and Nadi, showcasing his expertise in the sport.

Lautoka is placing its hopes on a formidable lineup, including Fiji’s top scorer, Sairusi Naulubu, as well as talents like Zibraz Shahib, Saula Waqa, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, and Aporosa Yada, in their pursuit of clinching the championship title.

The team finds itself grouped with Labasa, Ba, and Tailevu Naitasiri, with their opening match against Labasa set for 7.30 pm next Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium.