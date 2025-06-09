Blistering Denmark batter Belarus 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

[Source: Reuters]

Striker Rasmus Hojlund and substitute Anders Dreyer both netted twice as Denmark roared to a 6-0 win over Belarus in their World Cup qualifying clash this morning that leaves them top of Group C on goal difference.

With Belarus banned from playing at home since March 2022 for facilitating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the game took place behind closed doors in Hungary, and when Victor Froholdt gave the Danes the lead in the 14th minute their celebrations echoed around the empty ground.

The 19-year-old turned provider five minutes later, steering the ball into the path of Hojlund for a close-range finish to make it 2-0, with the goal allowed to stand after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Hojlund doubled his tally before the break, reacting quickest as Patrick Dorgu’s shot came back off the post to steer the ball into the net, and he set up Dorgu for the fourth goal in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time.

The second half brought no improvement in Belarus’s fortunes. Dreyer added a fifth in the 66th minute, and he scored again with a shot that squirmed under the body of goalkeeper Fedor Lapoukhov 12 minutes later to complete the rout.

The Danes top Group C on seven points, ahead of Scotland on goal difference. Scotland beat Greece 3-1 at home.

The Greeks are third on three points, with Belarus bottom of the group having failed to secure a point so far.

