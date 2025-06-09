Barcelona go top with 2-1 win over Real Sociedad

[Source: Reuters]

Barcelona secured a 2-1 comeback win over Real Sociedad this morning that sent them top of the LaLiga standings after they turned the match around with goals from Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski either side of halftime.

Barcelona’s sixth win in seven matches moved the champions on to 19 points, one point above Real Madrid, as Real Sociedad remained on five points after their fourth loss of the campaign.

“It was a team victory. They knew how to play and it was hard work, but we deserved it,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

Mikel Oyarzabal headed wide from Goncalo Guedes’s pass in the 10th minute as Sociedad looked to capitalise on the rare chances that came their way, while Barcelona controlled the game with 87% possession in the first half.

A minute later, Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro made a diving save to deny Marcus Rashford’s attempt from inside the box, and kept out Roony Bardghji’s left-footed shot in the 24th minute.

But Sociedad took the lead on the half-hour mark against the run of play through former Real Madrid right back Alvaro Odriozola, who was making his first start of the season after fellow defender Jon Aramburu got injured during the warm up.

Ander Barrenetxea beat Kounde in the box and crossed to an unmarked Odriozola, who finished right-footed from the edge of the six-yard box.

Barcelona equalised in the 43rd minute as Rashford’s corner found Kounde in the box and the French defender made no mistake with a header.

