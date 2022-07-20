Back to basics for Kulas

The Digicel Fiji Kulas will be going back to the basics as they prepare for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup quarter-final this weekend.

Our side has one win and a draw as they sit at the top of group C.

Coach Lisa Cole says simple football is the only key to a successful run.

“We complicate the game sometimes, sometimes we get caught dribbling out of the back where we really have passes forward that would be easy enough for us to make so I think the key is to relax, play our game, keep the game simple and then make sure we continue to be good on both sides of the ball. We defend together and we attack together, it’s really important.”

The Kula’s will wait for the Solomon Islands’ final group game against New Caledonia tonight to see if they win the group.

Meanwhile, New Caledonia will need a positive result to have any chance of advancing to the final eight.

Papua New Guinea leads group B with six points.