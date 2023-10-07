Ba anticipates good IDC outing

The Ba Football Club is looking at creating a memorable outing at the Courts Inter-District Championship which starts on Tuesday.

Head coach Mohammed Asif Khan is proud of the unity and morale within the team as they prepare for the tournament.

Despite being in a challenging pool, they are ready to face the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“ It’s a big task for Ba in terms of our pool games, if the boys are able to execute the game plan that we have for each of the matches, I think we will be able to do well in each of the game that we will have in the pool play. ”

Khan expressed excitement about the addition of a former Ba FC coach to their team, believing it will provide a boost. Ba is grouped with Lautoka, Labasa, and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Their upcoming match against Tailevu Naitasiri will take place at 10.30am on Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.