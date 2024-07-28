Argentina rally for 3-1 win over Iraq, Spain beat Dominican Republic

[Source: Reuters]

Argentina earned a 3-1 win over Iraq in Lyon and Spain outclassed the Dominican Republic 3-1 in Bordeaux in the second matchday of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament on Saturday.

Argentina recovered from their chaotic opening loss to Morocco and boosted their chances of reaching the next round as they went top of Group B on goal difference. Spain clinched a quarter-final spot with their second Group C win.

Javier Mascherano’s Argentina side opened the scoring after 14 minutes thanks to a Thiago Almada volley but Iraq equalised with Aymen Hussein’s header seconds before halftime.

Substitute Luciano Gondou restored Argentina’s lead before a superb strike by Ezequiel Fernandez six minutes from time secured all three points for the 2004 and 2008 gold medallists.

“It was a difficult match. Iraq are a physically strong team. The only thing we needed to do was win, it’s a great relief,” Mascherano said.

“We struggled in the first half. But in the second half we found a lot of inside play and finishing on the outside.”

Spain dominated the Dominican Republic from the early stages and went ahead in the 24th through Fermin Lopez.

The debutants equalised as Angel Montes de Oca scored the first Olympic goal for the country.

Alejandro Baena restored Spain’s lead and Miguel Gutierrez tapped into an empty goal to seal the win over the Dominicans, who were down to 10 men before halftime after Edison Azcona’s red card.

Uzbekistan crashed out of their first Olympics after a 1-0 loss to Egypt in Nantes in the second fixture in Group C with a goal by Ahmed Koka.

In Group B, 10-man Ukraine claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Morocco in St Etienne thanks to Ihor Krasnopir’s late winner.

Dmytro Kryskiv put Ukraine ahead after 22 minutes before Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi, the tournament’s leading scorer, equalised from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after a foul by Volodymyr Saliuk, who was sent off.

The United States scored three times in 30 minutes in a crushing 4-1 victory over Group A rivals New Zealand in Marseille, while Paraguay netted twice deep in stoppage time to beat Israel 4-2 in their Group D clash at Parc des Princes.

Hosts France and Japan are in action later on Saturday.