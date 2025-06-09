Four for Orobulu in Rewa statement

John Orobulu

Stratum Construction Rewa sent a strong warning to its Group A opponents in the FMF Inter-District Championship after thrashing Partlink Automotive/Star Pools/Manasa Export/Equipment Express Nadroga 6-0 in Ba today.

Rewa found the back of the net three times in the first half, with Josaia Sela scoring a double and John Orobulu adding another.

Solomon Islander John Orobulu completed his hat-trick in the second half.

Nadroga struggled to break through Rewa’s defensive line throughout the match and showed visible frustration at times.

Their frustration boiled over when Nadroga assistant coach Emosi Watkins was shown a red card.

The Delta Tigers face Navua tomorrow at 4pm, while Nadroga takes on Ba.

