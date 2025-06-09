Flying Fijians prepare for PNC semifinal in Denver

source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

The Flying Fijians have wasted no time getting back to work after touching down in Denver yesterday for their upcoming Asahi Pacific Nations Cup semi-final against Canada.

The team’s preparation started early this morning with a gym session, followed by a clarity run at the Lowry Sports Complex Fitness Centre.

Despite a lightning risk and bad weather forcing the training to be moved indoors, the team’s energy remained high.

The Flying Fijians are focused on their match against Canada, which is scheduled for 12.35 pm next Monday in Denver, Colorado.

In the other semi-final, Tonga will take on Japan.

