Fiji Under-18 rugby squad unites ahead of Australia tour

[File Photo]

Despite coming from rival schools in this year’s Vodafone Deans competition, the Fiji under-18 rugby squad has quickly built unity and brotherhood as they prepare for their upcoming tour to Australia.

The training camp has focused on developing team cohesion, with players from different backgrounds working towards a shared goal.

Flyhalf Asi Fuli, a Marist Brothers High School student and son of former Flying Fijians playmaker Saiasi Fuli, says the transition from school rivals to national teammates has been seamless.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’d say I’m happy to be part of this group of boys. Everybody’s just getting along, there’s no hate. Despite coming from different schools, the brotherly love is there, the bond is strong, and I’m happy to be part of this group.”

Fuli says the squad has been training intensively since the conclusion of the Deans competition, with every player bringing the right mindset and effort to camp.

“We’ve been working hard and putting in the effort for the past four weeks now. We started the week straight after the Deans final. Everybody’s coming to camp with the right mindset and goals. Together, we’ve been working together, trying to achieve one goal as a team.”

He adds the team culture has been positive and balanced, with players knowing when to focus and when to relax.

The Fiji U18s will travel to Canberra to take on the Australian schoolboys side in a series of matches.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.