Fiji team gears up for OFC Cup opener

The Extra Fiji Futsal team is set to kick off its campaign against Vanuatu today in the eagerly awaited opening match of the OFC Men’s Futsal Cup 2025.

Head coach José Gerardo says the tournament marks the start of a new cycle for Fijian futsal and is the first step toward achieving bigger goals on the regional stage.

Gerardo adds the team is determined to start strong on home soil, delivering a performance fans can be proud of and securing their continued support.

Fiji captain Kitione Baleloa says the squad is motivated and well-prepared for the challenge ahead.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7pm at the Vodafone Arena.

