Fiji Taekwondo Team ready to kick for glory at Oceania Games

[Photo Supplied]

Team Fiji is gearing up for an exciting challenge as they prepare to compete at the 2026 Oceania Taekwondo Games in Australia later this month.

The two-day tournament will be held on March 28 and 29 at the Whitlam Leisure Centre, where Fiji’s fighters will test their skills against some of the best athletes from across the Oceania region.

Leading the charge for Fiji are experienced campaigners Olympian Lolohea Naitasi, Nipesh Prakash, and Aanvi Kumar, who bring valuable international experience and leadership into the squad as they aim to guide the team to strong performances.

Adding excitement to the lineup are four young athletes set to make their debut at a World Ranking event — Aarush Kumar, Immanuel Krishna, Vivaan Singh, and Bhavish Nand.

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For the rising talents, the competition represents a major step in their careers as they step onto the international stage for the first time.

Preparations are already underway, with Team One, made up of the junior athletes and national coach Neelu Nand, departing Fiji early to attend the Oceania World Taekwondo Olympic Solidarity Camp in New South Wales from March 17 to 26.

The training camp is expected to sharpen their skills and provide valuable exposure ahead of the Games.

The rest of the squad will join the team in Australia on March 26, while New Zealand-based fighter Nipesh Prakash will link up with the group a day later as the team completes its build-up to the regional showdown.

The Oceania Taekwondo Games is a key event on the World Taekwondo ranking calendar, giving athletes the opportunity to earn crucial international ranking points while battling the region’s finest competitors.

With a powerful blend of experience and youthful determination, Team Fiji will be looking to make their presence felt and proudly raise the nation’s flag on the Oceania stage.

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