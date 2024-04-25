Fiji Finals grandstand tickets sold out

All grandstand tickets for the Fiji Finals at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva have been sold out.

Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association’s acting Secretary Biu Colati has confirmed to FBC Sports that tickets for this section of the stadium sold out in just three days after sales began on Monday.

However, Colati says that luckily concrete embankment and grass tickets are still available for purchase and will be running out very soon.

“Grandstand has finished, we are no longer selling any grandstand tickets. I’ve been receiving calls that people would like to come to our office to book for their tickets on the embankment. This section is also filled up with students as well and they are all running for that at the moment.”

The acting secretary further adds that logistics are going smoothly, and this year’s competition promises to surpass the standards of previous years.

Meanwhile, all the school zone competitions have been completed except for the Maritime Zone which will be held on Monday.

The Fiji Finals will begin next Thursday until Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports from 8.30am to 6pm.