Cricket

England settles for draw

| @BBCWorld
March 13, 2022 11:10 am

England had to settle for a draw in the first Test against West Indies on the final day in Antigua.

A bold declaration from captain Joe Root, who reached his 24th Test hundred in the morning session, gave England the chance to push for an unlikely victory.

His side took four wickets for eight runs either side of tea to boost their hopes, spinner Jack Leach claiming 3-57 on a lifeless pitch.

But West Indies, who did not attempt to chase their target of 286 in 71 overs, were steadied by a stubborn, unbroken stand of 80 between first-innings centurion Nkrumah Bonner and all-rounder Jason Holder, which lasted 35.5 overs.

Crucially England did not review an lbw appeal against Holder with 22 overs left. Had they done so he would have been dismissed by Leach.

Instead he ended 37 not out and Bonner unbeaten on 38, the players shaking hands with the score 147-4.

Earlier, despite the loss of five wickets, England added 132 to their second-innings total before declaring 20 minutes before lunch on 349-6.

Root turned his 84 not out overnight into 109, while Dan Lawrence scored 37 from 36 balls in an enterprising cameo as England sought quick runs.

The Test, the first of three in this series, may have ended in a draw but England’s improved performance on the final two days offers some momentum as they look to move on from their humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat.

