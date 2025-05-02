Drua implements long-term support program for players

Drua players and staff during Good Friday service [ Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

The Fijian Drua is taking steps to strengthen its internal support systems for players and staff following recent off-field incidents involving domestic violence.

Chief Executive Mark Evans says the club is aware of its responsibility not just as a professional sports team but as an organization embedded in the Fijian community.

He states they are taking concrete steps to implement long-term behavioral and mental health support for their players and staff.

He confirms that while short-term responses are necessary when incidents occur, they must be supported by ongoing, preventative measures that span a player’s full journey – from academy entry to retirement.

“The short answer is yes, look, these kinds of issues are far, far too common in the country. And at the most serious end of this issue, we saw what’s happened in the last week with deaths, etc.”

Evans emphasizes that the club already has some support structures in place but acknowledges that they are insufficient.

The Drua is now working to develop a comprehensive, long-term program with professional input that targets players from the academy level through to senior players and staff.

“We’re a Fijian club with entirely Fijian-qualified players and a 95% Fijian staff. We would be irresponsible if we were not doing more, and actually, I’m meeting somebody tomorrow who I hope will be able to help us in a significant way, not on his own, but as part of a coherent and comprehensive long-term programme.”

Evans adds that while no program can guarantee zero incidents, the goal must still be zero tolerance and early intervention, which requires consistent effort and investment.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Queensland Reds this Saturday for round 12 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

