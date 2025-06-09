Ditavutu praises Fisher’s leadership ability

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s captain Verenaisi Ditavutu praised the early impact of Singapore Sevens debutant and Fijiana 15s skipper Alfreda Fisher, highlighting her growing leadership and positive influence within the sevens setup.

Fisher, who is transitioning from the fifteens environment, has been part of the Fijiana 7s training camp ahead of the Singapore leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, bringing with her experience as the youngest captain of the national fifteens side.

The Fijiana 7s captain says Fisher has embraced her role well, setting standards through discipline, attitude, and a willingness to learn in a new environment.

“It’s been good, trying to be a role model to everyone and trying to be the best. Like I always say to the girls, be the best version of yourself every day and be a role model to each other.”

She added that while Fisher is naturally reserved, her presence has been strongly felt during camp as she continues to adapt to the demands of sevens rugby.

“She’s enjoying it. She’s always been a shy person, but being around the team, she’s always asking questions because it’s a different environment from fifteens and sevens. She’s been good, and the leadership has been going well.”

The Fijiana 7s side will take on Australia at 3.26pm this Saturday, before facing the USA at 6.30pm, and will wrap up their pool games against Japan at 9.56pm.

