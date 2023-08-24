Defending U19 champion falls in semi-final

[ Source : Fiji Secondary School Football Association/Facebook]
Under-19 defending champion, Xavier College has fallen to Kamil College in the semi-finals of the 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School IDC.
It was a tough battle between the two Ba teams, but Kamil College overpowered Xavier College 1-0 in the first Under-19 semifinal.
The loss has cost Xavier College their title, surrendered to a new champion.
In the second Under-19 semi-final, Labasa College is facing Tavua College.
The Girls Open semi-finals are underway; All Saints Secondary School faces Ba Sanatan College, while Xavier College meets Ba Sangam College.
In the Under-15 final, Labasa College takes on Lautoka Central College.
Labasa Sangam College faces Vashist Muni College in the Under-17 final.