Women’s Cricket League to start next weekend

Cricket Fiji’s 2026 domestic season will kick off next weekend when their Women’s League competition resumes.

Chief executive officer Sitiveni Rokoro explains that the league started last year and was on a break during the festive season.

With the Women’s Under-19 World Cup Qualifiers just around the corner, Rokoro says the league will help their coaches with selections for their national team.

“But in between all this, the women’s league, we will have the under-19 trials on the 14th of January, this is on a Wednesday down here at Albert Park. So we hope to get the girls down from Nadi here as well so we can have our trials for a wider training squad for the World Cup Qualifiers in Papua New Guinea in April.”

The league features eight teams from the central division and six from Nadi.

The finals will be held on the 17th of this month.

