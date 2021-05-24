White Ferns falls at home

New Zealand women’s cricket side’s World Cup hopes are slowly slipping away.

This is after a disappointing, yet thrilling one-wicket defeat to England at Eden Park in Auckland today.

TVNZ reports England who was chasing 204 for victory, looked to be home and hosed as they required just 28 to win with 10 overs remaining and six wickets in hand.

The White Ferns were bowled out for 203 in the 49th over.

The result means the New Zealand’s hopes of a semi-final berth are hanging by a thread.

They’ll need to beat Pakistan and hope other results to go their way throughout the week to stand any chance of a top finish.

[Source: TVNZ]