ICC suspends Sri Lanka over government interference

[Source: Reuters]

Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been suspended with immediate effect for government interference, the sport’s governing body said.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of sport dismissed SLC’s board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country’s poor performance at this year’s World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal.

Sri Lanka won only two of their nine games at the World Cup and sit ninth in the 10-team standings. Reuters has contacted SLC for comment.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe called SLC “traitorous and corrupt” in a statement to parliament on Nov. 3, saying board members should resign.

Following the resignation of SLC secretary Mohan de Silva and the sacking of the board, Ranasinghe replaced them with an interim committee chaired by World Cup-winning former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

But ousted SLC President Shammi Silva petitioned the court against the dismissal and was granted a two-week stay order, with a full hearing to follow. The matter was also discussed in Sri Lanka’s parliament earlier this week.

SLC also issued a statement on allegations made by Ranasinghe about the transfer of $2 million from its accounts, saying they were used for operational expenses only and not transferred out of their accounts.