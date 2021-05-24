Back-to-back victories for White Ferns

New Zealand sealed back-to-back victories after a disciplined bowling performance yesterday in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The White Ferns bowled out India for 198, after setting them a target of 261 to chase.

New Zealand, defending a target of 261, kept India in check for the majority of the innings to beat India by 62 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Today at 1pm, Pakistan faces South Africa.