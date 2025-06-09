Coach credits Drua defence after historic Ba win

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson praised his side’s resilience after their victory over the ACT Brumbies in Ba on Saturday, saying the team showed incredible character despite facing early setbacks.

The Drua were forced to defend with 14 men for nearly 20 minutes due to discipline issues, but Jackson says their defensive effort during that period was outstanding and set the tone for the rest of the match.

He also credits the impact of the bench and highlighted the performance of young hooker Sairusi Ravudi, who impressed after stepping up from the development squad.

Jackson says leadership within the squad has also been crucial in recent weeks.

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“We had a couple of sloppy errors around our discipline and played about 20 minutes with 14 men, but the boys’ defence was unbelievable and all 23 players did themselves proud.”

Jackson adds that every player in the match-day squad contributed to the win and executed the team’s game plan against a well-drilled Brumbies side.

Drua now turn their focus to hsoting the Reds at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday at 3.30pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

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