Byrne says Doge’s red card was unjust

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says justice has prevailed after prop Mesake Doge was cleared to play in the Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan.

Doge had initially been handed a four-match suspension following a red card in the semifinal, but the ruling was overturned after a successful appeal.

Byrne says the outcome not only strengthens the team but also restores fairness.

“Look, it’s great for the team, but there was a bigger picture in play here. It was quite unjust what happened. So it’s great for Mesake to be able to play, but it needed to be clearly challenged.”

He adds the review panel agreed with Fiji’s position, confirming the call against Doge was unfair.

Byrne says the victory in the appeals process is a win for principle as much as it is for the player.

Doge’s availability provides a timely boost for Fiji as they prepare to defend their Pacific Nations Cup crown in a repeat of last year’s final against Japan.

The Flying Fijians will face the Brave Blossoms at 1.35pm this Sunday.

