Bu Kini was not just a rugby fan but a household name too:PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is saddened to learn of the passing of one of Fiji’s beloved and ardent supporters of Fijian rugby- Kinisimere Rabulugaga, affectionately known as Bu Kini.

The Prime Minister extended his deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the vanua on behalf of the government and people of Fiji.

In a tribute to her, PM Rabuka says Bu Kini was not just an ardent fan of Fijian rugby, she was a household name as well.

Rabuka says her love for the game, her voice echoing during matches, win or lose, and her strong support and belief in the potential of our players made her a well-known rugby fan.

The 87 year old never hesitated to cheer on our Fijian rugby side, on the local scene as well as internationally on the television screen, she was always proudly waving the noble banner blue according to the Prime Minister.

