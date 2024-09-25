Two pairs of brothers after boxing titles

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion is one not to be missed as two pairs of brothers will be competing in title bouts.

According to the Fiji Boxing Commission chair, Adi Narayan, this is something that hasn’t happened before, having two pair of brothers having title fights.

This will see the progression of three international title fights and a single local title bout.

Sebastian Singh will be facing Tonga’s Tonga Tongotongo for the IBO Asia Pacific Cruiserweight title, while his brother, Ubayd Haider, will compete against China’s Runqi Zhou for the IDO Asia Pacific Featherweight title.

Meanwhile, Winston Hill faces Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea for the IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight title and elder brother Jonathan Hill will fight Sitiveni Nawai for the Fijian Super Welterweight title.

Narayan says that having all four boxers competing in a single night is certainly something fans can look forward to.

“Two pair of brothers are on this card, this has never happened. On the same card on the same night, it’s never happened. So im saying it’s a thrill for us as the body, managing the professional boxing, it’s a great event and I must thank the promoters.”

There will be a total of 11 bouts, and the event will be held at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi on October 26th.