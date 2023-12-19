Todd to guide young boxers to greatness

The national amateur boxing head coach,Cam Todd.

The national amateur boxing head coach has some work to do as they groom young boxers for the future.

Cam Todd has noted some areas that will further help the boxers to be better.

Todd believes with the right mentoring and guidance, these young boxers will do wonders in the future.

“Need to work on is to just improve the technical level. The Fijians are very strong physically. They’re athletically very good. We just need to sharpen up the technique so they can deliver the punches that they like to throw. ”

Todd adds that he has been following the progress of young local fighters, during a recent tour of four clubs from New Zealand last month.

He says the association will host junior boxers from Australia early next year to give our locals more exposure in the ring.