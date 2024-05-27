Saratibau keeps Olympic Games hopes alive

Amini Saratibau (centre) flanked by coach Cam Todd (right) and manager Nemani Rokobuli after winning his second bout in Bangkok, Thailand. [Photo: Supplied]

Amini Saratibau has progressed to the third round of the Olympic Games Qualifying Boxing tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Saratibau won his second consecutive bout, defeating his opponent from Trinidad and Tobago via points decision.

Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd says he is proud of Saratibau’s efforts in this fight.

Todd adds Saratibau showcased his boxing skills in the fight, after winning his earlier bout via sheer power, which ended in a second-round TKO.

Saratibau’s next bout is tomorrow.