Quinlan ready for ‘The Bullet’

Reynold Quinlan [left] and Sekeli 'The Bullet' Senidoko

International boxer Reynold Quinlan has issued a challenge to his opponent, Sekeli ‘The Bullet’ Senidoko, for tomorrow’s match.

The Australian boxer has diligently prepared and is confident in his ability to compete against Senidoko.

Despite not closely monitoring his opponent, Quinlan anticipates that Senidoko will come out with strong aggression.

“But, yeah, I’m looking forward to it. I met the White Berridge from New Zealand. He pulled out, so they gave me the bullet. I’m looking forward to fight the bullet.”

Additionally, Quinlan expresses that his motivation for this fight stems from his desire to fight for his four children.

As a father with familial ties to Kadavu, Quinlan believes it is the right time for him to compete more frequently in Fiji.

Notably, this will be Quinlan’s second time competing in the country, and the match will take place at the Vodafone Arena tomorrow under the Toe-to-Toe banner.