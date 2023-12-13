Junior boxing development on track: Todd

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association is planning to host several training camps next year for junior boxers.

National coach Cam Todd says the association is these young fighters to develop a solid foundation for national and international competitions.

“Most of the things I need to work is to just improve the technical level. The Fijians are very strong physically, they are athletically very good. We just need to sharpen up their technique so they can deliver the punches that they like to throw, just working with the coaches, bringing their technical levels up because they have everything else.”

Todd adds the association is planning to host an Australian team in March next year to compete against junior boxers.