Joshua doesn’t have heart to fight me:Wilder

[Source: BBC Sports]

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua would love to fight Deontay Wilder.

Joshua revealed this to BBC Sport but says he is eyeing the IBF title first if he beats Otto Wallin this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The pair are on the same bill in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and could fight each other in 2024 if they both win.

Britain’s champ Joshua faces Sweden’s Wallin and Wilder takes on former champion Joseph Parker.

Wilder believes Joshua doesn’t have the heart to fight him, but says a bout between the former heavyweight world champions is closer than it ever has been.

Both Joshua and Wilder are on the comeback trail after losing world titles in the past three years to Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury respectively.