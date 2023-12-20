Jake Paul partnering with USA Boxing for 2024 Paris Olympics

[Source: USA Today]

Youtuber Jake Paul has joined forces with USA Boxing to showcase the country’s elite competitors participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The collaboration was revealed by the YouTube sensation and professional boxer, who will engage in training sessions alongside Olympic qualifiers and fellow fighters at USA Boxing’s headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, throughout the next year.

Using his extensive social media reach, Paul aims to elevate the profiles of these athletes while providing guidance on cultivating their own online followings.

Additionally, Paul expresses his dedication to the sport of boxing, emphasizing that his involvement goes beyond personal achievements within the ring.

As part of this commitment, he plans to accompany the US team to the Olympics scheduled for July.