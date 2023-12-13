'I can cause him a lot of trouble' - Parker ready for Wilder threat

Deontay Wilder, left, and Joseph Parker face off at last month's press conference in London. [Source: 1News]

Joseph Parker is preparing to go to the gym in preparation for his fight against American Deontay Wilde — a bout the New Zealander describes as “a turning point in my career”.

On the line with 1News from his hotel room, Parker says his late training session is a way to mitigate against potentially fighting after midnight local time on December 23 (Christmas Eve NZT).

It brings to mind Muhammad Ali’s schedule ahead of his fight against George Foreman in what was then called Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) in 1974. That bout didn’t start until 4.30am to cater for American television audiences.

That world title fight against the undefeated Foreman famously finished in a dramatic victory for Ali, the underdog.

Parker and his many supporters around New Zealand and the world will be fervently hoping for something similar against an equally feared fighter.

During our conversation Parker talks about his camp which was split between Dublin and Morecambe in England — the home of good friend Tyson Fury — the importance of patience and persistence, and how in his view parenting is tougher than boxing.

A revelation here – Parker and wife Lainey, the parents of four young girls, are expecting another child. Accordingly, it will come as no surprise to hear that the 31-year-old is eager to return to Auckland as soon as possible: he is due to arrive on Boxing Day or the day after.

First, about those hours he has been keeping in Riyadh three days after his arrival in the city in the middle of the an-Nafud desert, a place he has fought in before on the undercard of Fury’s fight against Francis Ngannou in October. That fight didn’t start until 2am local time.

“If we’re fighting around 12 or 1am, we think it’s important to be active at that time [in preparation],” Parker says. “Nothing comes close to training at the time of the fight. A lot of people train at different times and when it comes to fighting, they’re tired.”

Asked about his preparation in general, he says: “I don’t know if there’s anything else we could have done to prepare for this fight.”

When the Wilder bout was officially announced last month in London as the co-main event with Anthony Joshua’s against Otto Wallin, Parker said he would lean on the advice from Fury, the only man to beat Wilder.

Fury won a memorable trilogy against the 38-year-old, coming back from a big knockdown to draw in Los Angeles before stopping Wilder twice in Las Vegas.

Parker confirms that advice had been given and received: up to a point.

“It’s a little different because what works for him, works for him,” Parker says. “My height and reach is a lot different to what Tyson offers. But with [coach and trainer] Andy Lee and Tyson together… it was about using the strengths that I have and going in with supreme confidence. I do back myself 100%.

“He has always been very supportive and helpful.”

It probably should be mentioned here that Wilder is one of the most feared punchers in the world and possesses a right hand that means he is an ever-present danger for as long as he is on his feet.

It’s probably also relevant to say Parker will earn nearly NZ$10million for stepping into the ring at the Kingdom Arena, a payday beyond the comprehension of most Kiwis but one that comes with obvious risks.

“With his height, Wilder can reach you anywhere in the ring,” Parker says. “You have to be aware at all times. There’s no point in the fight when you can switch off. You have to be always alert. He does have that big right hand. He can box as well, now that he has [trainer] Malik Scott in his corner.

“I know he’s not underestimating me and he’ll come in in good shape.”

There is a sense, though, that while Parker will likely have an advantage in terms of hand speed, footwork and the ability to punch in combinations, he will have to quickly earn Wilder’s respect in the ring. One of the biggest takeaways from Fury’s victories over Wilder was how the Englishman effectively bullied the bully – moving forward and taking away Wilder’s space and leverage for that notorious right hand.

Parker hints at this when he says: “I am going to be moving and smart and methodical and a lot more deliberate with my punches. Placement is going to be very important.

“It’s all good to do it in sparring because it gives you a lot of confidence and you know that everything is flowing nicely, but it’s about executing in the ring. I know I can cause him a lot of trouble. The speed, movement, going in and out with good combinations… I think it’s a tough fight for both of us.”

In theory, Parker, the former WBO heavyweight champion who has climbed back well from his stoppage defeat to Joe Joyce in Manchester last year, should have other advantages.