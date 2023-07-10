Filling gender gaps for Lewis-Hill Boxing Promotion

Merging the gender gaps in boxing is something Lewis-Hill Boxing Promoter Winston Hill and her partner Janelle Wong are working hard on.

The Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist believes women have so much potential in boxing as well.

Lewis-Hill Promotion is the only Boxing promotion with a female director.

“Fiji as a country is proud of our women, and in saying this, Lewis-Hills Boxing Promotion is the only Boxing promoter with a lady director.”

The Director, Janelle Wong, says the role is challenging as it is a male-dominated sport; however, she believes that more females are taking an interest in boxing.

“We see the need to continue to grow, not just the sport itself but also for the inclusion of females and young females, as it has been known that it is predominantly male as well.”

Just like the Rooster Fijiana Drua, Hill is determined that girls can also do the same in the boxing arena.

The Lewis-Hill promotion will be held on the 15th of this month.