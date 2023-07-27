Dodomo credits win to family

Alifereti Dodomo (right). [Source: Alifereti Dodomo/ Facebook]

21-year-old Alifereti Dodomo recently won the New South Wales Light heavyweight title, a significant achievement in his boxing career.

Dodomo, who relocated to Australia last year to pursue his passion for boxing, faced one of the top boxers in the country, which was a nerve-wracking experience for him.

However, through sacrifice and self-belief, Dodomo managed to overcome any obstacles that came his way.

Article continues after advertisement

“I keep pushing myself to the limits and no excuses, No matter what the weather is I still push myself to the limits and I am starting to get used to it now”

Having participated in five bouts so far, Dodomo has recorded three wins and two losses.



Alifereti Dodomo (left). [Source: Alifereti Dodomo/ Facebook]

Despite the challenges of being away from his family, Dodomo is determined to make them proud and is currently preparing for upcoming fights scheduled for this year.