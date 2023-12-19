Controlled environment for junior boxers

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association is currently grooming young boxers from the ages of 7 to18 years.

Competitions Manager, Ana Ledua, says they have clubs in communities around the country.

She adds these clubs ease the load of FABA’s development works.

“Coming into amateur boxing in a more controlled environment where weights and they are categorized by weight division.”

Ledua says with a more controlled environment, young boxers have the privilege of being nurtured and disciplined.

Meanwhile, the boxing body has some great plans for junior boxers next year after a successful invitation to New Zealand was noted last month.