Chand makes international debut

Maureen Chand.

Maureen Chand became the first Fijian female boxer to fight in Australia.

She made her international debut in Australia last week.

Representing her Nadi-based Seaside Boxing club, Chand took on New South Wales champion Pamela McClelland in Newcastle.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite her best efforts, Chand lost on points.

Nonetheless, her debut is a significant accomplishment for her boxing club, who continue to offer their unwavering support for her future competitions.

In addition to her boxing pursuits, Chand is also a member of the Nadi women’s soccer team.