Bright future for young boxers

[File Photo]

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association has been ticking off boxes this off-season.

The sporting body has been giving more emphasis on development and this has been evident in this past month.

Competitions Manager, Ana Ledua, says they are slowly achieving their goals of giving more exposure to young boxers.

“We are able to get the competition that we really need. And the development we want for the ages from as young as seven to 18.”

Ledua adds that the interest shown by young boxers from local clubs is commendable and she hopes this will increase during the school holidays.

She adds that they are looking forward to what the future holds for these young boxers.